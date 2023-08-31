Bokf Na Invests $1.71 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Boston Beer by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi lifted its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,425 shares of company stock worth $9,324,538. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.21.

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $364.82 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

