Bokf Na Invests $1.82 Million in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Stevanato Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 829,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 220,338 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 632,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 164,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Stevanato Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 756,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,512 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stevanato Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Stevanato Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €33.21 ($36.10) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.03. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €13.71 ($14.90) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.46).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €275.39 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

