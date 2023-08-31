Bokf Na Invests $2.15 Million in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,862 shares of company stock worth $964,242 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.