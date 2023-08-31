Bokf Na Lowers Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,297.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 95,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 212,406 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.00.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total value of $163,476.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,518. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $237.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.87 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.13.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

