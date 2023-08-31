Bokf Na Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,576 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,376,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,834,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,575,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after acquiring an additional 255,022 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on MasTec from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

MTZ opened at $99.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.12. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.44 and a beta of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

