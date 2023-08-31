Bokf Na Purchases 17,528 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bokf Na lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 157.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.05% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.64%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,485,443.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

