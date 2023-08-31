Bokf Na Sells 22,421 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bokf Na lessened its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after acquiring an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after acquiring an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,422,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,634,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,203,000 after acquiring an additional 225,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OGE opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.