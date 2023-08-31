Bokf Na Sells 785 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Textron by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Textron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.