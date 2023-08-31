Bokf Na Trims Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SBA Communications by 127.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $227.12 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $335.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.92.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

