Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRRDF opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. Borregaard ASA has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

