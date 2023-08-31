Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Update

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Borregaard ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BRRDF opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. Borregaard ASA has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $15.75.
About Borregaard ASA
