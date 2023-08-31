Brett Morgan Purchases 5,000 Shares of MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.45 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,250.00 ($11,129.03).

MyState Stock Performance

MyState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. MyState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

About MyState

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services under the MyState Bank brand.

