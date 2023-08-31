Brett Morgan Purchases 5,000 Shares of MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.45 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,250.00 ($11,129.03).
MyState Stock Performance
MyState Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. MyState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.
About MyState
