Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $247.79

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $197.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $178.64 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

