Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $54.50

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLAY

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $7,221,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $21,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.