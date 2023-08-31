Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Price Target at $56.88

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

DAL opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

