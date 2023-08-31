Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,578,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

