CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of CACI International worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,180,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,666,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.09.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI stock opened at $328.40 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $359.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

