Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 718.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

FTXO stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $130.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2506 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.