Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 701 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 37.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $283.12 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

