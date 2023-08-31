Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,314,468,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MGM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,454 shares of company stock worth $14,049,594. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

