Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Shares Down 13%

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) shares fell 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 196,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 245,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Gold from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

