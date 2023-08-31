Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) were up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 185,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,343,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $606.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.54 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 128.92%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $136,720.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $60,723.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $136,720.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,155 shares of company stock valued at $529,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

