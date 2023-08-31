CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.96

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.87, with a volume of 63144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,851 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

