Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 8,900,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $786,420.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,754. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSE CDAY opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

