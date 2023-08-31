Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 8,834 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 15.52%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

