Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Chico’s FAS updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.95 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CHS opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $625.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.25. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

