Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

CHS stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $625.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

