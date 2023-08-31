ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 0.0 %

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.36. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $859.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.93.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $177.34 million for the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

