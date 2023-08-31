Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 18.5%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 1,158,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,456,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $838.19 million, a P/E ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,880.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cipher Mining news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,772.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $622,880.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.