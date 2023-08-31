Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,723 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.13.

NYSE CE opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.22. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

