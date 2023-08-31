CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 16.2%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shot up 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.25. 5,226,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,764,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

The company has a market cap of $807.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 139.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.