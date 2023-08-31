Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 606,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.9 %

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.18 and a beta of 0.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CWAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $887,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,072,025 shares of company stock worth $160,773,185. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 23.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

