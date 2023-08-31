Colonial Trust Co SC Buys Shares of 950 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 251,183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,390,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

