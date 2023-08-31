Colonial Trust Co SC Has $28,000 Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Colonial Trust Co SC lowered its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

EMB opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

