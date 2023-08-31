Colonial Trust Co SC Has $57,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 157.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.4 %

LEG stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

