Colonial Trust Co SC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 523.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,482.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,635,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

