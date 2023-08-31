Colonial Trust Co SC Has $65,000 Stock Position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Colonial Trust Co SC lowered its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in First Community were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Community by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of First Community stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $131.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. First Community had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

