Colonial Trust Co SC Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO opened at $363.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.15. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.61 and a 1-year high of $383.83.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

