Colonial Trust Co SC Invests $39,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Kornit Digital by 467.2% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,059,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 872,957 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,145,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after acquiring an additional 872,128 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 405,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,256,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 154.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 311,441 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 0.3 %

KRNT stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

