Colonial Trust Co SC Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO opened at $380.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.28. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $399.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.56.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

