Colonial Trust Co SC Purchases New Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $107.98 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

