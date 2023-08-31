Colonial Trust Co SC Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 147.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $145.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

