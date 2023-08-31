Colonial Trust Co SC Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 475.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Cummins by 8,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after buying an additional 1,403,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cummins by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,188,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMI opened at $231.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.13. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

