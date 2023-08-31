Colonial Trust Co SC Sells 143 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Colonial Trust Co SC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 292 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,587,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $855,481,000 after buying an additional 295,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $711,828,000 after buying an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,285,342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $426,159,000 after buying an additional 168,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $205.88 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

