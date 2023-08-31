Colonial Trust Co SC Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Colonial Trust Co SC reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $279.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.59 and a 200 day moving average of $286.55. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

