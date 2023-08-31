Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 12,361 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

