Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 56,581 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,581 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,277,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 365,044 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 383,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CTRA stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.