Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 13,278 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $303,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $509.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $35.78.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

