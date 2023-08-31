Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.87 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $2,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $475.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

