Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 15,348 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,149 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.8 %

BHP opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

