Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,259 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $742,418.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $742,418.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

